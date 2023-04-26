Providence accepting applications for mayoral fellows

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on April 19 announced that the city is accepting applications for its 2023 Mayoral Fellowship Program.

The city says the program offers ways for undergraduate students and recent graduates to earn firsthand experience in the executive branch of city government. The fellows are placed in a city department based on their background, stated interests and suitability for a given office, the city said, and will work on high-impact projects to help improve city life.

Former fellows have worked in a variety of departments, including healthy communities, planning and development, sustainability and in the mayor’s office, the city said.

The 10-week program, which runs from June 8 through Aug. 17, will offer participants a $2,500 stipend. It also accommodates students interested in participating for academic credit.

Prospective fellows can apply via the city’s website to participate in the program. The deadline to apply is May 8.

