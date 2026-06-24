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The repeat runner-up finish places Providence among the nation’s most consistently recognized small urban destinations for walkability, with the city continuing to earn national attention for its compact downtown, pedestrian-friendly layout and mix of historic and cultural attractions.
This year’s ranking reinforces a trend in recent years: Providence has remained firmly in the top tier of the list, following similar No. 2 finishes in both 2024 and 2025.
“Walkability is one of Providence’s greatest strengths,” said Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of GoProvidence, the city’s official tourism marketing organization. “From the layers of history along our cobblestoned streets to the incredible food and art around every corner, Providence is built for exploring.”
Adamo said walking tours remain among the city’s most popular visitor experiences, adding that the latest ranking reflects the continued appeal of exploring Providence on foot.
Providence has also placed in several other USA TODAY 10Best categories in recent years, including recognition for its food tours, ghost tours, specialty food festivals and riverwalk.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.