Providence again ranks No. 2 among most walkable U.S. cities

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THE CITY of Providence again ranks No. 2 among U.S. cities for walkability, according to USA TODAY, marking its third straight second-place finish. / PBN FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – The state’s capital has once again been ranked the No. 2 most walkable city to visit in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best, marking the third consecutive year the city has finished just behind Philadelphia. The repeat runner-up finish places Providence among the nation’s most consistently recognized small urban destinations for walkability,

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