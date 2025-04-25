Providence becomes American Cruise Lines’ new port of call

By
-
THE CITY OF PROVIDENCE will become a port of call for Connecticut-based American Cruise Lines. It's the first time in four years the capital city will be a port of call for a cruise company. / COURTESY AMERICAN CRUISE LINES

PROVIDENCE – For the first time in four years, cruise tourism will return to Rhode Island’s capital city. Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Thursday that the city will become a port of call for American Cruise Lines’ New England itineraries. The Guilford, Conn.-based cruise company sails through Newport, Block Island, New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health Each May,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display