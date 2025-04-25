Providence becomes American Cruise Lines’ new port of call

PROVIDENCE – For the first time in four years, cruise tourism will return to Rhode Island’s capital city.
Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Thursday that the city will become a port of call for American Cruise Lines’ New England itineraries. The Guilford, Conn.-based cruise company sails through Newport, Block Island, New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Mass., according to American Cruise Lines’ Providence itinerary.
Along with plans to build docking for the ships to build up the city’s waterfront, officials also say the city’s economy will “grow steadily” with people visiting the area via American Cruise Lines. City spokesperson Michaela Antunes told Providence Business News on Friday American Cruise Lines is expected to bring 3,000 visitors to Providence from May through September.
“Guests participate in shore excursions, organized by the cruise line, which support our local restaurants, shops, and attractions,” Antunes said. She also noted the cruise company already has about 1,100 hotel nights in the city booked for guests on their summer New England cruises.
Docking for the ships will materialize in two phases. Smiley’s office said Thursday American Cruise Lines ships will starting next month dock at a newly installed temporary floating dock at 25 India St., adjacent to the Seastreak Ferry Terminal. The R.I. Department of Transportation has "instrumental" working Seastreak and American Cruise Lines on necessary permitting and establishing the docking space, Antunes said.
Then, the city, American Cruise Lines and RIDOT will collaborate to develop permanent docking along the Providence River. Smiley’s office says the cruise company plans to invest in “lasting infrastructure improvements” to allow the city to become a homeport for American Cruise Lines.
“This partnership represents a major investment in the future of our waterfront and our local economy,” Smiley said in a statement. “It also reflects a growing recognition of Providence as a world-class destination with deep culinary and cultural appeal.”
Antunes told PBN the city doesn’t yet have an estimate on when a permanent dock or other infrastructure improvements will be made. It’s also unclear how much the new docking will cost.
