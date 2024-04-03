Providence chef finalist in 2024 James Beard Foundation awards

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Now Accepting Applications. Deadline April 3rd. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com.

Registration is now open . Join us to celebrate the winners!

A few tickets are still available.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Maria Meza from Dolores has been named a finalist in the “Oscars of Food.” The chef from the eatery at 100 Hope St. is among five finalists nominated for Best Chef: Northeast in the 2024 James Beard Foundation awards. The James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious culinary honors. The awards fete those who

PROVIDENCE –

Maria Meza from Dolores

has been named a finalist in the “Oscars of Food.”

The chef from the eatery at 100 Hope St. is among five finalists nominated for Best Chef: Northeast in the 2024 James Beard Foundation awards

The winners will be announced on June 10 during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

At Doloras, Meza serves c

ontemporary and regional Mexican cuisine from the Mixteca region of Puebla and Oaxaca, drawing inspiration from its many types of Moles, sauces and stews.

The other finalists are

Conor Dennehy of Talulla in Cambridge, Mass.; David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn., Jake Stevens of Leeward in Portland, Maine, and Cara Tobin of Honey Road in Burlington, Vt.

Last year,

Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den Too in

Charlestown

won the Best Chef: Northeast title.

The James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious culinary honors. The awards fete those who are creating exceptional food, food media content and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive.