Providence City Council updates zoning rules to streamline housing development

PROVIDENCE – The Providence City Council on Thursday unanimously approved new zoning amendments to bring the city’s code in alignment with statewide regulatory requirements adopted by state lawmakers earlier this year.

Municipalities have to come into compliance with several laws aimed at standardizing and streamlining housing development passed at the end of the 2023 legislative session, part of a housing bill package spearheaded by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, which go into effect on January 1, 2024.

Among the new amendments in Providence, created by the administration of Mayor Brett P. Smiley, opens up new zones for housing development and eases the permitting and approval process, reduces dimensional requirements for nonconforming lots, and allows for housing on smaller lots and the adaptive reuse of commercial buildings for housing, including vacant schools, religious buildings, offices and shopping malls.

“I take great pride in Providence being among the first Rhode Island communities to successfully amend these critical zoning regulations,” Smiley said in a statement Thursday. “Through these amendments, Providence will be better positioned to build more housing options at every price point.”

- Advertisement -

The city has historically adopted more progressive housing development regulations than other Rhode Island municipalities, according to the administration, which said $29.2 million has been invested in the Affordable Housing Trust over the past year to spur development. Another $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding has gone toward emergency shelter beds “and other emergency housing solutions.” An additional $1.7 million in emergency housing support is also planned in 2024.

Statewide, a total of $321.5 million of ARPA funds have been dedicated to the housing crisis over the past two years.

According to the 2023 Housing Fact Book released by HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment based on R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.’s 2022 Rental Survey was $1,996, which would require an income of close to $80,000.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com