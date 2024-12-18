Providence College names 5 new trustees

PROVIDENCE – The head of Women & Infants Hospital, the president of the Shah Family Foundation and the former leader of General Electric Co.’s capital interest rate management team are among the five new members recently elected to Providence College’s board of trustees.

Shannon Sullivan has served as president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants since June 2020, PC says. She has worked with Care New England Health System, which operates the hospital, in various roles since 2002.

Jill Shah is the current president of her family foundation, which supports work within education, health care and community, PC says. The foundation’s focus is demonstrating how funding, both private and philanthropic, can be used to help accelerate innovation in government programs.

Tom Corcoran previously led the GE Capital Interest Rate Management team, which helped borrowers hedge rate risk associated with debt financing transactions that were originated by GE Capital, PC says. He was also managing director and head of foreign exchange and interest rate management marketing at Fleet Boston.

- Advertisement -

Stephen Gallucci is currently the global and U.S. leader for CFO Program. PC says Gallucci helps chief financial officers manage the complexity of their roles and adapt to strategic shifts in the market.

The Rev. Jordan Schmidt is an assistant professor of sacred scripture for the Dominican House of Studies. Schmidt entered the Diocesan seminary before discerning a call to the Order of Preachers in 2006, PC says.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.