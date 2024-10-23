Providence College receives $1.1M grant to help engage children in Christian worship

PROVIDENCE – Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded Providence College a $1.1 million grant to help establish a new program that will enhance children’s participation in prayer and worship, the college announced Oct. 16.

The program, titled Come to the Table, will support families in the practice of a shared family meal as preparation for the sacramental meal of the Eucharist, PC says. The college’s new program was funded through Lilly Endowment’s Nurturing Children Through Worship and Prayer Initiative, a national initiative designed to help Christian congregations more fully and intentionally engage children in intergenerational corporate worship and prayer practices.

PC says the program will integrate digital and printable resources along with in-person resources, including workshops and meals, equipping participants to bring their families to the table and make the family meal a place of both spoken and embodied prayer. These resources, accessible through the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and a dedicated website, will also be integrated into preparation for key milestones such as baptism, First Communion and marriage preparation.

PC was among 91 organizations across the U.S. to receive funding from Lilly Endowment in this grantmaking round, the college says.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.