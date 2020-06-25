Providence Columbus statute temporarily removed pending policy recommendation

PROVIDENCE – Amid heightened scrutiny of statues and symbols associated with racism, a Christopher Columbus statue in Providence will be temporarily removed, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Thursday.

The iconic statue in Columbus Square in Elmwood will be relocated until the city’s Special Committee for Commemorative Works can make a recommendation regarding the statue’s future, the release stated. The statue has been repeatedly vandalized over the years by people protesting Columbus’ treatment of Native Americans, including earlier this month when three people were arrested for dumping paint on the box encasing the statue. At that time, the councilman who represents the district where the statue is told Providence Business News the landmark would not be moved.

Since then, local police were sent to guard the statue overnight after receiving more threats of vandalism, various news outlets have reported.

Elorza’s statement did not mention recent vandalism efforts, instead citing the importance of community feedback in making decisions about city monuments, memorials and other historical markers.

The Special Committee in Commemorative Works is a six-member group recently approved by the City Council charged with making policy recommendations about city landmarks based on resident feedback and city public art plans.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.