Providence Community Health Centers workers hold informational picket 

PROVIDENCE – Unionized workers of Providence Community Health Centers Inc. recently held an informational picket demanding higher pay, affordable health care and preservation of the paid time off.

On Oct. 8, PCHC employees who are members of Service Employees International Union 1199 New England – which represents 260 staff at the nonprofit health organization– held pickets at four of PCHC’s locations throughout Providence.

Union members say contract negotiations with the health organization began in August and PCHC is looking to double workers’ health insurance costs and cut their paid time off and uniform allowance. Most of the caregivers, 85%, including some who have worked at PCHC for decades are making less than $25 per hour.

In May, PCHC, which serves more than 80,000 patients, announced it was laying off 70 employees. The health organization’s leaders cited inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates and a reduction in funding from the 340B pharmacy program as the cause of the layoffs. Affected employees work in a variety of administrative, support and clinical roles, the company said.

But union members say these layoffs have increased workload, patient waiting times and visits are regularly moved or rescheduled because of a lack of staff.

Brett Davey, a spokesperson for PCHC, said in a statement that the organization continues to meet with union members, as it has done since August.

“We are committed to respectful and productive negotiations with union members as we work together to provide care in this especially challenging time for all health care organizations,” Davey said.