PROVIDENCE – Councilwoman Helen Anthony announced that she will be resigning from office to focus on her health after being hit by a van in 2023.
Anthony, who represents Ward 2 which covers the neighborhoods of Blackstone and Wayland, including Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design in the College Hill neighborhood, will officially step down on Sept. 1, according to a letter she wrote to her constituents on Friday.
She took office in 2019 and is currently in her second full term. She has served on the Committee on Finance, the Rules Committee and the Committee on Claims and Pending Suits.
"As I continue to heal from the traumatic injuries I suffered
when I was struck by a van in June 2023, my neurologist has recommended that I devote more time to my recovery," Anthony wrote. "I'm proud to have served Ward 2 and the city of Providence and to have chaired the council’s Finance Committee. Unfortunately, the demands of those roles are hindering my ability to heal. Working on behalf of this incredible community has been tremendously rewarding."
Anthony primarily focused her work on Providence's financial health, environmental sustainability, and transparent community planning, according to her City Council biography.
Council President Rachel Miller thanked Anthony for her time on the council, saying she appreciated her work and leadership.
"Serving alongside Chairwoman Anthony has been a great privilege," Miller said. "Since our first months in office, I found her to be a clarion voice for her neighborhood and the city, honoring resident contribution and leading effectively with compassion and clarity of purpose. The residents of Ward 2 have had a wonderful representative; residents of every neighborhood have had a steadfast advocate in Helen. While I will miss her leadership on the council, and in particular her deft stewardship of the Finance Committee, I am proud of her decision to prioritize her health."
The City Council said it will declare the seat vacant in September and schedule a special election within 90 days of Anthony's resignation, which was submitted on Friday.
In the meantime, the City Council Office will be available to address any constituent issues during the transition and while the Ward 2 council seat is vacant. Residents are encouraged to call constituent services at 401-521-7477 or email council@providenceri.gov
.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.