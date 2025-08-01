Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Councilwoman Helen Anthony announced that she will be resigning from office to focus on her health after being hit by a van in 2023. Anthony, who represents Ward 2 which covers the neighborhoods of Blackstone and Wayland, including Brown University and Rhode Island School of Design in the College Hill neighborhood, will officially

"As I continue to heal from the traumatic injuries I suffered

"Serving alongside Chairwoman Anthony has been a great privilege," Miller said. "Since our first months in office, I found her to be a clarion voice for her neighborhood and the city, honoring resident contribution and leading effectively with compassion and clarity of purpose. The residents of Ward 2 have had a wonderful representative; residents of every neighborhood have had a steadfast advocate in Helen. While I will miss her leadership on the council, and in particular her deft stewardship of the Finance Committee, I am proud of her decision to prioritize her health."

The City Council said it will declare the seat vacant in September and schedule a special election within 90 days of Anthony's resignation, which was submitted on Friday.