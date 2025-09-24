Providence Country Day School begins construction of new arts center

PROVIDENCE – Providence Country Day School recently began construction on its first dedicated arts building, a 12,000-square-foot center set to open in fall 2026.

The center will feature a 700-square-foot art gallery and a 2,100-square-foot theater, home to the PCD Players, designed for theater and musical performances and to serve as a meeting space for students and faculty.

It will also include classrooms for visual arts, music and a maker space.

This consolidation will free up classrooms in Metcalf Hall and Lund Hall for an additional 75 students while preserving small class sizes.

Kevin Folan, head of school, said the arts center is the final piece of campus consolidation with the Henry Barnard Lower School.

“Our new arts center serves as the first building on the PCD campus designed singularly for the development of our artists, musicians and actors,” Folan said. “We could not be more excited to launch this new chapter in our school’s evolution.”

Folan said the new building is the crown jewel in the school’s overall campus masterplan.

“Over the past five years, we have doubled our enrollment, reduced our tuition to create greater access for our families and enhanced all of our academic and co-curricular programs,” he said. “PCD is a school on the move.”

The new arts center is part of PCD’s Centennial Campaign, which aims to raise $15 million, with nearly $12 million already secured.

