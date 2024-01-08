Providence County declared eligible for federal disaster relief

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday announced that applications for federal disaster assistance is now available for those affected by the storm in September during the approach of Hurricane Lee that brought heavy rains, wind, flooding and power outages from Sept. 10-13. The region saw 10 inches of rain over six hours

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday announced that applications for federal disaster assistance is now available for those affected by the storm in September during the approach of Hurricane Lee that brought heavy rains, wind, flooding and power outages from Sept. 10-13.

The region saw 10 inches of rain over six hours and several tornado warnings were issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service, which confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

President Joe Biden's approval of the emergency declaration opens the door to low interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses, grants for temporary housing and home repairs, "and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," according to a FEMA press release.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Monday said many cities and towns are still feeling the "lasting impacts" of September's storm and thanked the Biden administration "for their approval which will help affected families and businesses who suffered losses.”

Regional spokesperson Brian Stevens said Monday that relief will only be eligible for individuals and businesses within Providence County. Agency inspectors have been assessing the damage since September and regional representatives will be on the ground in the coming days.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.disasterassistance.gov, on the FEMA mobile app or by

calling 1-800-621-3362.

PROVIDENCE –In the capital city, downpours flooded a parking lot on Branch Avenue and firefighters used inflatable boats to assist in rescue efforts of people stranded in their cars, according to the Associated Press.Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@pbn.com.