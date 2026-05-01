Providence hoping revolving fund will pay for massive “decarbonization” effort

By
-
PROVIDENCE officials have floated a plan to create a special fund to pay for the city's
PROVIDENCE officials have floated a plan to create a special fund to pay for the city's "decarbonization" goals, using the energy savings, rebates and other incentives to replenish the fund. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Providence is working to figure out how to pay for its 2040 mandate to “decarbonize” about 130 municipal buildings through a series of retrofits, and city officials say a revolving green fund is the answer. City Councilwoman Susan R. Anderbois, who introduced the measure to create one, said plans call for the fund to be

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display