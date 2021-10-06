Providence Journal printing facility listed for $8M

PROVIDENCE – The 158,400-square-foot printing plant used by The Providence Journal was put up for sale by parent company Gannett Co., as part of a leaseback package that would allow the newspaper to continue using the facility for at least 10 years.

The 204 Kinsley Ave. Providence Journal production facility was recently listed for sale by New York-based real estate company BellCornerstone with an $8 million asking price.

As part of the offer, Gannett requires a lease to continue using the printing plant to produce the Providence Journal and its other newspapers, with an annual leaseback rent of $633,600 over the course of 10 years, with Gannett provided the right to opt out halfway through the deal. Annual operating costs for the building, according to marketing materials from BellCornerstone, were $1.69 million last year, including more than $1 million for utilities, $178,759 in repairs and $331,621 in property taxes.

Built in 1989 and spanning three parcels totaling nearly 11 acres, the newspaper production facility was purchased seven years ago by Gannett (then known as GateHouse Media, before it acquired the media company behind the USA Today and other daily newspapers around the country). Prior to 1990s, the Providence Journal printed its daily newspaper from a plant within its 75 Fountain St. office.

When Gannett purchased the Providence Journal in 2014 in a $46 million deal, the Kinsley Ave production facility was a selling point, as Gannett was able to consolidate the production of various other newspapers that it bought up in the region over the past 15 years, such as the Taunton Daily Gazette and the Fall River Herald, and then later the New Bedford Standard-Times and Cape Cod Times.

A spokesperson for Gannett said she was working to prepare answers in response to questions from Providence Business News about what this could mean for the future of the Providence Journal print edition and that of other daily newspapers in the region.

The Providence Journal printing facility is one of four properties that Gannett is offering as part of a leaseback portfolio, with asking prices totaling $26.1 million. The other facilities include those used by the The Clarion-Ledger in Mississippi, The Fayetteville Observer in North Carolina and the Knoxville News Sentinel in Tennessee.

Dan Kennedy, a media news analyst and professor of journalism at Northeastern University, said Gannett may be trying to milk some money out of the printing plant through the leaseback deal, but doesn’t mean that the Journal and other newspapers will be ceasing their print editions anytime soon.

“It’s no secret that Gannett had taken on a lot of debt, but this seems like it’s too small a deal to make much of a difference,” Kenney said to PBN. “It’s also difficult to see how this gets the company any closer to the day when it goes all digital since it appears ready to keep printing for another five or 10 years. Maybe Gannett executives just want to get out of the real estate business — but I’m not privy to their thinking.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com.