PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday announced a new 60-day tax amnesty initiative that will waive interest on overdue motor vehicle and tangible taxes if accounts are paid in full. The program, running from May 1 to June 30, is open to both individuals and businesses and is designed to help taxpayers square

The program, running from May 1 to June 30, is open to both individuals and businesses and is designed to help taxpayers square up with City Hall while alleviating “the burden on taxpayers facing financial challenges,” according to a city press release.

Eligible applicants can secure a waiver of interest on outstanding taxes predating the current fiscal year. Similar programs have been deployed both on the state level and in other Rhode Island municipalities.

To qualify applicants must submit a signed and dated written request accompanied by a full payment of balance within the 60-day window.

In a statement Wednesday Smiley said his administration hopes “to provide some relief and a path forward to our residents and local business owners” by offering the opportunity for eligible taxpayers to pay their balance "without worrying about the additional obstacle of accumulated interest.”

Applications can be submitted in person or by mail to the city tax collector. No waivers will be granted for interest or late charges on any taxes owed for the current fiscal year.

Ineligible tax accounts include those currently under litigation or "marked for litigation" by the city, those under active payment plans, or those with outstanding court judgments for unpaid taxes.

