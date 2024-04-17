Providence mayor to formally unveil fiscal year 2025 budget Wednesday

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE– Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday will formally present his proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 that targets investments in every neighborhood, including climate resiliency and public safety. Spokesperson Josh Estrella said the speech in the Providence City Council Council chamber will outline the administration’s vision for the city and build on the 2024

Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Wednesday will formally present his proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 that targets investments in every neighborhood, including climate resiliency and public safety.

Spokesperson Josh Estrella said the speech in the Providence City Council Council chamber will outline the administration's vision for the city and build on the 2024 budget initiatives to continue addressing critical needs of the community.

Smiley made improving basic city services and the quality of life of residents' hallmarks of his first term. The administration released a community survey in November 2023 which found 71% of residents were “unsatisfied” or “very unsatisfied” with the condition of city sidewalks [69% of business owners agreed]. More than 70% were unhappy with the condition of the roads.

Among the pressing issues include the ongoing negotiations with Lifespan Corp. over its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city, funding for the state-controlled Providence school system, the ongoing housing shortage, initiatives to decrease crime, and upgrading city infrastructure.

In June 2023 Smiley signed a $583 million fiscal year 2024 city budget, four days after it was approved by the City Council. That was a 3% increase from the previous year.

Smiley's address will be livestreamed on the council’s YouTube channel and on the mayor's Facebook page.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com

PROVIDENCE–The budget requires approval by the city council.