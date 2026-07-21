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PROVIDENCE – Housing affordability was the defining divide Tuesday as incumbent Mayor Brett P. Smiley and state Rep. David Morales offered competing visions for the city’s future during a mayoral debate hosted by the Providence Rotary Club. Morales, a Providence Democrat, who is challenging Smiley in the Sept. 9 Democratic primary, argued the city needs

PROVIDENCE – Housing affordability was the defining divide Tuesday as incumbent Mayor Brett P. Smiley and state Rep. David Morales offered competing visions for the city's future during a mayoral debate hosted by the Providence Rotary Club.

Morales, a Providence Democrat, who is challenging Smiley in the Sept. 9 Democratic primary, argued the city needs stronger tenant protections, including rent stabilization, while Smiley said expanding housing supply is the key to addressing rising costs.

“Right now in the city of Providence is becoming far too expensive for our neighbors to continue calling our city home,” Morales said, defending his support for a proposed rent stabilization ordinance that would cap annual rent increases.

Morales said that if elected, he would work with the City Council during his first 100 days to pass the measure.

Smiley pushed back, saying Providence’s affordability challenges are rooted in years of insufficient housing construction.

“The reason rent has gone up is because Providence has gotten very popular,” Smiley said. “A lot of people have moved here, and we simply have not kept pace with building new housing.”

Smiley pointed to the city’s housing development efforts during his administration, saying Providence has created more than 2,000 new housing units in the last four years. He also highlighted a proposed $25 million affordable housing bond that will appear before voters in November.

“We’re the only municipal government in Rhode Island that has its own affordable housing bond,” Smiley said.

Morales argued that much of the city’s recent housing growth has been focused on market-rate development and said Providence needs a larger role in creating affordable housing.

The candidates also clashed over public safety, with Smiley again criticizing Morales’ past comments related to defunding police.

The candidates sparred over leadership experience, with Smiley arguing that “being mayor of the city of Providence is not an entry-level job,” while Morales pointed to his legislative record and coalition-building efforts at the Statehouse.

Morales said those remarks came during a 2021 police accountability debate and said his current approach focuses on recruitment, violence prevention and community policing. He also accused Smiley’s campaign of trying to use those past comments to create fear among voters.

Smiley defended his record on public safety, pointing to lower violent crime rates and increased investment in the Providence Police Department.

The two disagreed over plans to relocate RIPTA’s central bus hub from Kennedy Plaza, with Smiley saying city leaders must move the long-discussed project forward, while Morales argued transit riders should have a greater voice in shaping the redevelopment.

The debate also touched on Providence’s pension liability, with Smiley saying the city’s roughly $120 million annual pension payment includes about $105 million devoted to paying down past debt.

“If we were a fully funded pension system, this year’s payment would be $15 million,” Smiley said.

Morales countered that the city needs to explore additional long-term options, including working with retirees, unions and state officials on potential solutions.

Early voting for the Sept. 9 Democratic primary begins Aug. 20.

(UPDATE: Ads candidates position on leadership experience in 11th paragraph and plans to relocate RIPTAs central bus hub in 14th paragraph.)

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.