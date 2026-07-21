Election26: Providence mayoral candidates debate housing, public safety

Updated at 3:13 p.m.

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INCUMBENT MAYOR Brett P. Smiley, right, and state Rep. David Morales, D-Providence, offered competing visions for the city's future during Tuesday's mayoral debate hosted by the Providence Rotary Club. 

PROVIDENCE – Housing affordability was the defining divide Tuesday as incumbent Mayor Brett P. Smiley and state Rep. David Morales offered competing visions for the city’s future during a mayoral debate hosted by the Providence Rotary Club. Morales, a Providence Democrat, who is challenging Smiley in the Sept. 9 Democratic primary, argued the city needs

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