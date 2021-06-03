Providence Oyster Bar to open second location in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH – A former retail building at 5707 Post Road will be renovated and reopened as a second location for the Providence Oyster Bar, a seafood restaurant that has its flagship location on Federal Hill in Providence.

The property was sold for $1.25 million by Sam Sisters Realty Co. LLC to East G Ventures LLC, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which acted as broker.

The site is a 5,083-square-foot building on 33,585 square feet of land.

It was formerly Sweet Twist, a candy and gift shop.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.