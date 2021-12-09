Providence public schools award $150K to nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public School District on Thursday announced $150,000 in community impact grants that it has awarded to eight local nonprofits to help enrich school experiences for both students and their families.

The funding comes from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds – part of the state’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. it is aligned with work noted in the Providence Turnaround Action Plan that sets guidelines to improve the district.

In a statement, R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said students’ learning was disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and these opportunities will not just help students recover, but also to get ahead.

Organizations that received funding include:

Family Service of Rhode Island : Launch a family care community partnership to build relationships with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten families at Anthony Carnevale Elementary School.

: Launch a family care community partnership to build relationships with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten families at Anthony Carnevale Elementary School. Inspiring Minds of Rhode Island : Provide tutoring and mentoring services to elementary school students.

: Provide tutoring and mentoring services to elementary school students. Mentor Rhode Island : Create a mentor-mentee program for middle school students at DelSesto Middle School.

: Create a mentor-mentee program for middle school students at DelSesto Middle School. New England Basecamp : Establish a school culture community team at DelSesto Middle School to support schoolwide social-emotional support.

: Establish a school culture community team at DelSesto Middle School to support schoolwide social-emotional support. Rhode Island for Community and Justice : Pilot a community support team focused on restorative practices for youth at Central High School.

: Pilot a community support team focused on restorative practices for youth at Central High School. The College Crusade of Rhode Island : Offer bilingual transition to college curricula for families of middle school students.

: Offer bilingual transition to college curricula for families of middle school students. The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council : Offer a variety of environmental education programs for the William D’Abate Elementary School community.

: Offer a variety of environmental education programs for the William D’Abate Elementary School community. The YMCA of Greater Providence: Offer a Shooting Stars Academic Program to provide afterschool literacy and math support for elementary school students.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.