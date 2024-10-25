Providence receives $6.5M federal grant for lead paint prevention measures

PROVIDENCE – The city became the beneficiary of a $6.5 million federal grant to further support lead paint removal and safety measures in local homes.
Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Friday that the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development’s Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction program will fund comprehensive lead hazard reduction initiatives in older homes that are disproportionately affected by lead-based paint throughout the city. City officials say the grant will help finance free comprehensive lead-based paint inspections at eligible properties and provide forgivable lending to owner-occupied and investor-owned properties to eliminate identified lead hazards.
Additionally, grant funding will address related “healthy housing repairs, repairs, such as mold or asbestos, found during inspections, city officials say. Plus, the city says the grant will also sponsor free lead worker trainings and certifications for approximately 100 residents to expand the city’s qualified construction workforce.
“Lead poisoning is a preventable tragedy, and with this grant, we can target the most at-risk communities, provide essential resources for our neighbors and protect the well-being of our children through the Lead Safe Providence Program,” Smiley said in a statement.
