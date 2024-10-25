Providence receives $6.5M federal grant for lead paint prevention measures

THE CITY OF PROVIDENCE has received a $6.5 million federal grant to further support lead paint removal and safety measures in local homes.
PROVIDENCE – The city became the beneficiary of a $6.5 million federal grant to further support lead paint removal and safety measures in local homes. Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Friday that the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development’s Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction program will fund comprehensive lead hazard reduction initiatives

