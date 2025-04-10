Providence releases plan to regain control of schools from state

By
-
CITY AND SCHOOL LEADERS in Providence unveiled Thursday the new turnaround action plan for the Providence Public School District to return to local control. / COURTESY CITY OF PROVIDENCE

PROVIDENCE – City and school leaders on Thursday unveiled their turnaround action plan for the Providence Public School District in its push to bring the city’s schools back under local control after being under state intervention since November 2019. The new plan, brought forth by Mayor Brett P. Smiley, City Council Pro Tempore Juan M.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR