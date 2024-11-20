Providence, schools reach funding agreement, details to be released Nov. 22

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – An agreement has been reached on the amount of funding the city will owe the Providence Public School District more than two weeks after it was found in violation of the Crowley Act, R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Victor Morente confirmed to Providence Business News Wednesday. However, details on the agreement reached between

PROVIDENCE – An agreement has been reached on the amount of funding the city will owe the Providence Public School District more than two weeks after it was found in violation of the Crowley Act, R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Victor Morente confirmed to Providence Business News Wednesday. However, details on the agreement reached between the city, the Providence Public School District and the R.I. Department of Education are currently unknown. Morente said that the agreement will be put into writing and be made available by the close of business on Nov. 22, with no agreement details being shared at this time. Attorneys representing both the city and state reportedly met since 10 a.m. in multiple conferences, and the agreement announcement was made in R.I. Superior Court just before 1 p.m.

In a press briefing Wednesday at City Hall, Mayor Brett P. Smiley said the city was “very pleased” it came to an agreement with PPSD and RIDE over the school funding matter, saying the fight “has not been good for Providence families or employees.” However, in following up his past statements about how the city would face “real consequences” over the court’s ruling, Smiley said a tax increase is “inevitable,” there will be cuts and “sacrifices” in city government.

But a midyear tax increase might be avoided, he said. “My plan is to not put all the burden on the taxpayers,” Smiley said.

The city has implemented a hiring freeze and all discretionary spending in the city’s departments has been paused. Smiley previously said could also be citywide layoffs and also potential furloughs for the rest of the fiscal year.

Smiley did not specify Wednesday what those cuts would be, saying details won’t be finalized until Nov. 22. Smiley did say Wednesday the city will continue to fund the libraries and recreation centers as budgeted in the current fiscal year.

Smiley also said he wants the schools to return to local control and officials will be working to make that happen “as soon as possible.”