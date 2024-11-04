Providence simplifies application and review process for owner-occupied property tax

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Smiley spokesperson Anthony Vega said the portal, which went live Monday, is now more “user-friendly” and will help streamline and simplify the process for residents who have not yet applied for the reduced tax rate.

“This is part of Mayor Smiley’s ongoing priority to tangibly improve the quality-of-life of our community members by digitalizing and streamlining city services, making City Hall a more accessible and responsive hub for residents,” he said.

The city’s fiscal 2025 budget included no property tax hikes but ended the homestead exemption, replacing it with a new owner-occupied property tax rate set at $10.46 per $1,000 of assessed value. The non-owner-occupied rate is set at $18.35.

Features of the revamped system include automatic population of individual property details, search functions and clearer instructions for applicants. The enhancements will also streamline processing, which the administration said should lead to quicker administrative reviews and timelines for decisions.

Of the city’s 68,023 households, 60% are owner-occupied, according to HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University.

Before it was nixed from the city's tax scheme, the 43% homestead exemption was the

state’s most generous, according to a June report by the R.I. Public Expenditure Council.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com