Providence switches to app-based parking payments, drops credit card option

PROVIDENCE – By the end of the month, the city will eliminate the credit card payment option from single-space parking meters and process all non-coin transactions through its PVD311 app.

The change was made to accommodate the national discontinuation of 3G services, the city said in a statement. Providence’s credit card parking option previously relied on a program operated on T-Mobile’s 3G network.

Multi-space meters will continue to accept credit card payments, and all meters will continue to accept coins.

The city processed around half of its digital payments through the app prior to the shift, with the remaining half composed of direct credit card payments.

“As we prepare for these services to be phased out, I encourage all who park in Providence to download the PVD311 app and get familiar with how to pay for parking through your phone,” Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said in a statement.

