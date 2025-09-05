Providence to hold special election to fill Ward 2 seat after Anthony’s departure

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Thursday formally accepted the resignation of Helen Anthony, who represented Ward 2 since 2019.
The resolution instructed the Board of Canvassers to initiate the special election process to fill the vacancy.
Anthony’s exit also opened the seat on the Committee on Finance, which she has chaired since 2023. Council President Rachel Miller announced that vacancy will be filled by Ward 5 Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who has previously led the committee.
Anthony announced her decision to resign in early August, effective Sept. 1, in order to focus on her health. She was seriously injured in an ATV accident in California in June 2023.
The resolution mandates the Board of Canvassers to prepare for scheduling the special election within the next 90 days. The board is set to convene Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 to vote on the election date and polling locations.
Last week David Caldwell became the first candidate announcing their intention to run for the open council seat. The owner of Caldwell & Johnson Custom Builders, Caldwell also serves as the president of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
On Thursday, attorney Jeff Levy of Levy & Blackman LLP declared his candidacy.
Both Caldwell and Levy are running as Democrats.
In her Aug. 1 resignation letter, Anthony noted “immense pride” in her legacy promoting government transparency.
“It was not always easy, but I have done my best to communicate with you and to represent the city’s long-term interests,” she wrote.
