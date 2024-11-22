Providence to pay schools additional $26.5M over next three fiscal years

THE CITY OF PROVIDENCE will owe the Providence Public School District an additional $26.5 million over the next three fiscal years as part of a settlement agreement reached back on Nov. 20. / PBN FILE PHOTO / CHRIS BERGENHEIM
PROVIDENCE – The city will owe an additional $26.5 million to the Providence Public School District over the next three fiscal years, including $4 million more this current fiscal year, as part of a settlement agreement the two sides reached back on Nov. 20, the city, district and the R.I. Department of Education announced Friday.

