Providence to pay schools additional $26.5M over next three fiscal years
Updated at 4:07 p.m.
City officials say that the $15 million additional funding over the next two fiscal years to be paid to PPSD will be:
Providence Superintendent Javier Montañez said Friday in a letter to the community that big cuts to school programing, including to winter and spring sports and RIPTA bus passes, will be avoided. The funding, he says, will also help PPSD secure essential special education teacher positions, continue English as a second language certificate reimbursements for educators, avoiding furloughs and preserve the district’s capital fund for any building needs.“The agreement we have reached with the city of Providence for additional local funding for PPSD in the coming years has positioned PPSD for greater stability and future success,” Montañez said in a statement. “As superintendent and a Providence taxpayer, parent, and grandparent, my work is guided by what is in the best interest of students, and this agreement will ensure we avoid cuts to vital services and programs our children rely on. I am deeply appreciative of city leaders’ partnership to reach a compromise that will benefit students across the capital city. This is a step in a positive direction for our community and I am encouraged that the District is now in a better position than it was yesterday.”
Major cuts will be avoided on the city side as well. Josh Estrella, spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley, said in an email Friday to Providence Business News that the city does not expect to lay off employees as a result of this settlement. Also, other possible cuts to city programming, such as additional police patrol, PVDFest, the Fourth of July Celebration, New Year’s Eve festivities, libraries and recreation, are all off the table, Estrella said.
The city’s hiring and nonessential spending freezes, as well as reduced overtime, are still in effect through the end of this fiscal year, Estrella said. He also said any tax increase will be done in the next fiscal year.
“We [also] plan to seek General Assembly approval to raise the levy to allow Providence to go over the cap one-time for the purpose of funding our schools,” Estrella said.
(UPDATED throughout to include comment from both Josh Estrella, spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley, and Providence Superintendent Javier Montañez.)James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.