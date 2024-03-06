Providence traffic and engineering permits to go digital

PROVIDENCE – The process behind traffic and engineering permits will soon take place exclusively online, city officials announced.

With the shift, Providence will process all traffic and engineering permits through its web portal, at providenceri.portal.opengov.com, and will not accept paper applications.

Applicants can use the web portal to make an account, pay permit and processing fees, and access their electronically issued permits.

Traffic and engineering permits include sidewalk contractor licenses; road opening permits; sewer permits; traffic permits; and physical alteration permits.

- Advertisement -

For those applying for road opening or physical alteration permits, the web portal will also require uploaded photos of final restorations. The city also notes that in another change, applicants will apply for sidewalk contractor licenses once and renew them in later years.

In a statement, Mayor Brett P. Smiley said the shift supports “building a City Hall that is centered around providing modern, accessible city services that fully meet the evolving needs of our community.”

The changes were approved in accordance with R.I. Statewide Permitting Initiative guidelines.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.