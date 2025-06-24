Providence will miss budget deadline, vote now slated for July 17

By
-
PROVIDENCE OFFICIALS said the city's budget will not be approved before the July 1 start of the next fiscal year, which will likely impact payments to some city employees and third-party vendors. PBN PHOTO/ MIKE SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – City officials confirmed Tuesday the fiscal 2026 budget will not be finalized by the July 1 deadline. “It’s definitely not happening,” said Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office. The first full council vote is now set for July 3 before a final budget vote slated for July 17. The

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR