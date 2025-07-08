Providence City Council approves revised FY26 budget

THE PROVIDENCE CITY COUNCIL approved the first of two votes required to send the revised fiscal 2026 budget to Mayor Brett P. Smiley. ./PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Monday unanimously approved the revised fiscal 2026 budget plan which proposes a tax levy increase of 5.85%. The $624 million tax and spending plan requires a second reading, which is scheduled for July 14, before being sent to Mayor Brett P. Smiley for his signature. The budget approval process

