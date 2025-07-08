Providence City Council approves revised FY26 budget

TOPICS
PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Monday unanimously approved the revised fiscal 2026 budget plan which proposes a tax levy increase of 5.85%.The $624 million tax and spending plan requires a second reading, which is scheduled for July 14, before being sent to Mayor Brett P. Smiley for his signature. The budget approval process typically is wrapped up by the start of the fiscal year – July 1 – but city officials had to delay the votes in order to receive approval from the legislature to exceed the annual 4% cap on tax levy increases. The budget proposes a tax levy increase of 5.85%, which is a decrease from the 7.5% proposed by Smiley in April and below the maximum 8% authorized by the General Assembly. In total, the budget includes a $401 million tax levy – up from the $379 million proposed in the 2025 budget – for the 2026 fiscal year that began July 1. In the revised plan, non-owner-occupied properties with two to five units will experience the highest average increase at 6%. The average bills for single-family properties will increase by 4%, while commercial properties will see an average reduction of 2%.