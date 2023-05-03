ProvPort offshore wind construction enters next phase

PROVIDENCE – Ongoing offshore wind hub construction at ProvPort is entering its next phase of advanced foundation components construction, following the completion of components on the port’s South Fork Wind portion.

The Revolution Wind construction, funded by a $100 million investment into ProvPort by Orsted A/S and Eversource, draws from the largest offshore wind supply chain investment in the Ocean State’s history.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. Seth Magaziner and Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley visited ProvPort on May 1 to mark the project’s next step toward completion.

Officials highlighted the new wind hub for anticipated impacts on the state’s economy, workforce and clean energy initiatives. The project included coordination with local union leaders, and its workforce includes more than 125 local union workers.

Smiley called the construction update “an exciting step forward for Providence as we continue the work to become national leaders in the blue economy.

“We have a vested interest in climate resiliency and the workforce to get big projects like this done for our state,” Smiley continued. “This is only the beginning as Providence grows into the world-class city we know it can be.”

Orsted and Eversource leaders spoke of Rhode Island as a natural fit for the hub.

“As the home to Orsted’s Block Island Wind Farm – America’s first offshore wind farm – Rhode Island is a leader in the United States offshore wind industry,” said David Hardy, group executive vice president and CEO of the Americas at Orsted. “Offshore wind energy puts this state’s legacy of maritime, manufacturing and construction expertise to use, building our clean energy future. The Revolution Wind project is the latest addition to Rhode Island’s offshore wind story, and we are investing in a new supply chain and facilities like ProvPort to support Rhode Island’s offshore wind leadership.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.