PWCVB relocating to Paolino building

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau recently reached a lease agreement to move into the Paolino Properties LP office building at 100 Westminster St., as the organization plans a relocation from its current headquarters about a half-mile away at the IGT Center, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The PWCVB signed a five-year lease deal for an office on the fourth floor of the downtown office building, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the bureau in the transaction.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to move into the new office in June, the real estate agency said.

The bureau has been based at the IGT Center, formerly known as the GTECH Building, since 2012.

Before that, the organization was located at the R.I. Convention Center at 1 Sabin St.

Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, thanked Sweeney Real Estate for its work negotiating the planned relocation while prioritizing the organization’s needs.

“Looking for office space that is the right fit for both your team and your budget can be a challenge,” Adamo said.

Sweeney Real Estate Principal Thomas Sweeney personally represented the PWCVB in the lease deal.

The bureau and the real estate agency did not disclose the financial terms of the lease deal.

The 100 Westminster St. property is a 20-story, Class A office building spanning 365,000 square feet, according to Paolino Properties. The bottom floor of the building, located right next to the “Superman” building,” features a Bank of America Corp. branch and the newly established nonprofit Hope & Main Makers Marketplace.

The PWCVB has an office staff with about 24 employees, according to its website. The organization works to book and promote conventions and sporting events at the R.I. Convention Center and other facilities around the state, using a request for proposals process.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.