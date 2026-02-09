Quest Diagnostics reopens Providence lab

PROVIDENCE – The Quest Diagnostics patient service center at 1 Randall Square reopened last week following renovations.

Quest leaders celebrated the reopening of the site at a Feb. 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The center, which offers blood draws and lab services, features three draw rooms.

The diagnostic services company hosted the event to coincide with American Heart Month, Quest said in its announcement, noting that just 19% of surveyed patients know their cholesterol score.

At the ceremony, speakers highlighted cholesterol testing and other lab tests that can help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The New Jersey-based diagnostic center also has patient service centers in Cumberland, Johnston, Pawtucket and Warwick, and around 2,000 locations throughout the U.S.

The center had been closed since 2022, said Quest spokesperson Amanda S. Rivera, and renovations included a complete remodeling of the site, with updates to draw rooms and the facility’s bathroom.

The reopened center also hosts features such as welcome stations for patient check-ins, innovative tests and a TV with informational content, Rivera said.

The Randall Square center is open from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients are strongly encouraged to schedule appointments online via Quest’s website , but the lab also takes walk-ins.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.