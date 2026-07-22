Quonset officials approve first housing project for business park

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Quonset Development Corp. board of directors on Wednesday approved a long-term ground lease that clears the way for the construction of more than 140 apartments at Quonset Business Park.
The agreement includes a 60-year ground lease with Moran Properties for a 6.89-acre parcel on Gate Road.
The project is expected to include one- and two-bedroom apartments, with 40% of the units designated as workforce housing. At least 10% of the apartments will be reserved to meet low- and moderate-income housing requirements.
Under the proposal, leasing preference would be given to employees who work at Quonset Business Park, federal, state and local government employees, workers in the healthcare and education sectors, and employees who work within a 25-mile radius of the business park.
Quonset Managing Director Steven J. King said the agency has spent the past four years seeking a developer capable of building housing to help address Rhode Island’s shortage of workforce housing.
“Rhode Island increasingly needs housing options for its workforce, which is why Quonset is committed to doing its part to support thoughtful solutions,” he said.
Moran Properties estimates construction will begin in late 2027, pending approval from Quonset’s Technical Review Committee and completion of state permitting requirements.
Steven Moran, the company’s principal and chief executive officer, said the development is intended to address the region’s housing shortage while supporting continued economic growth at Quonset.
“For our economy to grow and succeed, Rhode Islanders must have housing, particularly workforce housing,” he said.
The housing proposal follows several years of planning by the Quonset Development Corp.
In December 2022, the board approved a zoning variance allowing apartment housing within the business park. The North Kingstown Planning Commission approved the variance in May 2023 following four public meetings and a public hearing.
Quonset subsequently sought proposals from developers through requests for expressions of interest and formal requests for proposals.
Although the board selected a development proposal in November 2023, that agreement was never finalized because of financing and market conditions.
Quonset officials said negotiations with Moran Properties resumed in recent months as Rhode Island’s housing shortage continued to worsen.
Once completed, the development is projected to generate approximately $270,000 annually in payments in lieu of taxes for North Kingstown.
According to Quonset officials, the project will push the business park’s annual contribution to the town’s tax base above $15 million through property taxes and PILOT payments.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.