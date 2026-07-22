Quonset officials approve first housing project for business park

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QUONSET DEVELOPMENT CORP. board of directors on Wednesday approved a long-term ground lease that clears the way for the construction of more than 140 apartments at Quonset Business Park. / COURTESY QUONSET DEVELOPMENT CORP.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Quonset Development Corp. board of directors on Wednesday approved a long-term ground lease that clears the way for the construction of more than 140 apartments at Quonset Business Park. The agreement includes a 60-year ground lease with Moran Properties for a 6.89-acre parcel on Gate Road. The project is expected to

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