Quonset secures previously revoked $11M grant for port infrastructure improvements

The funding will support port infrastructure, operations, capacity and safety operations at Davisville, the Rhode Island Congressional delegation announced on Thursday.

260 businesses and around 15,000 jobs

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Rhode Island has re-secured a delayed $11.25 million in funding for infrastructure improvements at Quonset Business Park's Port of Davisville.The Biden administration earmarked the grant in 2024 under the Port Infrastructure Development Program, which was established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021. The Trump administration revoked a total of $679 million PIDP grants in 2025, including Quonset's. Numerous facilities targeted by these cuts support offshore wind work. Quonset has long served as a hub for crew transport vessels and infrastructure on projects including Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind, Vineyard Wind and the Block Island Wind Farm. In a statement, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said re-obtaining the funding "took time, but I am proud to have helped get this critical port funding flowing to Rhode Island so it can be utilized to generate operating efficiencies at the port and economic benefits for the entire state." The business park is home to one-fifth of the state's manufacturing jobs, according to Quonset Development Corp. data, and generates $7 billion annually. It hostsThe PIDP funding will be used to improve terminal access, security measures and infrastructure that supports automobile exports and the submarine shipbuilding supply chain. Those upgrades could cover roadway and utility relocations, cargo laydown site improvements, relocation of the port's main gate, and enhancements to terminals four and five, the state's U.S. Congressional delegates said. "Rhode Island’s blue economy is powering the jobs and energy future of our state," said Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. “This federal investment will modernize Quonset’s port infrastructure to move goods more efficiently, strengthen supply chains, and support well-paying jobs." PIDP funding is regulated by the U.S Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. The grant program was established to reduce transportation costs and improve logistics chain efficiency at more than 300 private and public ports throughout the U.S. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.