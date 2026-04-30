Quonset secures previously revoked $11M grant for port infrastructure improvements

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Rhode Island has secured a previously revoked $11.25 million grant for infrastructure improvements at Quonset Business Park's Port of Davisville. / COURTESY QUONSET DEVELOPMENT CORP.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Rhode Island has re-secured a delayed $11.25 million in funding for infrastructure improvements at Quonset Business Park’s Port of Davisville. The funding will support port infrastructure, operations, capacity and safety operations at Davisville, the Rhode Island Congressional delegation announced on Thursday. The Biden administration earmarked the grant in 2024 under the Port

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