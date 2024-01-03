R.I. a ‘high inbound’ state, according to relocation firm’s study

PROVIDENCE – United Van Lines says Rhode Island had the fifth highest rate of inbound migration in 2023 with 60% of those who hired the company looking to move in and 40% looking to move out, according to United's annual study.
The recent study of the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., ranks states based on the company's data on the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state. United classifies states as “high inbound” if 55% or more of the moves were going into a state, “high outbound” if 55% or more moves were coming out of a state or “balanced” if the difference between inbound and outbound is negligible.
Each move was placed into one of six categories based on the reason for the relocation: retirement, health, family, lifestyle, job and cost.
Overall, United recorded a total of 642 moves involving Rhode Island, with 386 of them – or 60.12% – being inbound and 256 – or 39.88% outbound.
United's data showed 45.2% of those who moved to Rhode Island did so because of their job, and 26.2% did it because of family. Cost and retirement were 4.8%. No moves into the state were because of health, according to the report.
Retirement was the biggest reason for those who moved out of Rhode Island last year at 25%.
Vermont had the highest rate of inbound moves of any state at 65% of 249 total shipments. Of those that moved to Vermont, being closer to family led the reason for relocating to the state at 29%, followed by a lifestyle change at 20%.
However, for the sixth consecutive year, the study found New Jersey had the highest rate of outbound moves at 65% of 3,579 shipments. The top motivation for moves out of the state was driven primarily by those looking to retire at 27%.
Massachusetts was ranked seventh for percentage of outbound moves, with 56.58% of United's 3,505 shipments involving the Bay State being outbound relocations. Data showed 18.4% moved out of Massachusetts for job reasons while another 18% left for retirement. Leaving because of family was 19.2% and health was 2.8%. Cost was the reason for 2.4% moved out of the state.
The full report can be found here
.