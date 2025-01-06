R.I. a top state in 2024 for inbound movers

Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is among the top states in the nation for inbound movers, according to pair of studies.

The state was second nationally in 2024 for inbound migration, according to a study by Atlas Van Lines.

And a report by United Van Lines ranked The Ocean State No. 7 for inbound moves last year.

Indiana-based Atlas Van Lines studied its customers' relocations from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2024, and also surveyed 1,135 people last summer for the reasons why they moved, with job reasons being the top factor. Affordability and moving to be closer to friends and family were cited as high motivations.

Rhode Island had a total inbound migration of 65% compared to a total outbound migration of 25% among those customers, according to the Atlas Van Lines.

In 2023, The Ocean State had a total of 52% inbound migration compared to 48% of total outbound migration.

Arkansas was the top inbound state, according to Atlas Van Lines. North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Idaho rounded out the top five after Rhode Island.



as been annually tracking migration patterns on a state-by-state basis since 1977. Their 2024 study is based on household moves handled by the UniGroup network [parent company of United Van Lines] within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., and ranks states based off the inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state.

United classifies states as “high inbound” if 55% or more of the moves are going into a state, “high outbound” if 55% or more moves were coming out of a state or “balanced” if the difference between inbound and outbound is negligible.

The study found Rhode Island had a total inbound migration of 58,2%, compared to a total outbound migration of 41.8%, with top reasons for those moving into The Ocean State being for a

job/company transfer

at 36.8% and being closer to family at 21.1%.

Rhode Island was fifth for inbound migration in 2023 and third in 2022.

West Virginia was the state with the highest percentage of inbound migration at 66%, according to United Van Lines. The top motivations for moves to the state were those wanting to be closer to family at 35% and a new job/company transfer at 31%. Delaware, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina rounded out the top five inbound states.

For the seventh consecutive year, more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state with a 67% outbound migration, according to the report. Top motivations for moves out of the state were driven primarily from those looking to retire at 22% and wanting to be closer to family at 20%, with more than 40% of movers aged 65 and older. Of those moving from New Jersey, 20% moved to Florida.

Illinois, New York, California and Massachusetts rounded out the top five outbound states.

Massachusetts had a total outbound migration of 57.9% compared to a total inbound migration of 42.1%. Top reasons for those moving out of the Bay State were job/company transfer at 24.5% and being closer to family at 24.1%.

Louisiana was the top outbound state, according to Atlas Van Lines. California, Illinois, South Dakota and New York rounded out the top five.