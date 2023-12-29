R.I. ACLU, Center for Justice allege landlord violated tenants’ rights to organize

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PAWTUCKET – Two nonprofits have filed a lawsuit against Warwick property management company Elmwood Realty, alleging that the business and its manager are illegally attempting to evict four low-income tenants for their association with a tenants' advocacy group. The lawsuit, filed in R.I. District Court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc.…