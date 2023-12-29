R.I. ACLU, Center for Justice allege landlord violated tenants’ rights to organize

Updated at 2:49 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2023

By
-
THE AMERICAN CIVIL Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. and the Rhode Island Center for Justice have filed a lawsuit against Elmwood Realty and its manager, Jeffrey Butler, alleging that the property management group illegally issued eviction notices to four tenants for working with a tenants' advocacy group.
PAWTUCKET – Two nonprofits have filed a lawsuit against Warwick property management company Elmwood Realty, alleging that the business and its manager are illegally attempting to evict four low-income tenants for their association with a tenants' advocacy group. The lawsuit, filed in R.I. District Court by the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc.…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR