R.I. Air Show to return in June

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Rhode Island National Guard Open House and Air Show will return this summer, the National Guard announced Friday.

The show, which did not take place last year due to overseas deployments of National Guard members, will take place June 27-28 at Quonset Airport inside the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown.

The National Guard said the show will include an F-22 Raptor demo, a C-17 Globemaster, the U.S. Air Force Academy Jump Team, the Shockwave Jet Truck and the Geico Skytypers, among other acts. It will also feature the Rhode Island National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules and UH-60 Blackhawks.

“This will be a particularly special occasion as our airmen have returned home from deployment,” said Rhode Island National Guard Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, the adjutant general, in a statement. “We are thankful for their success overseas this past year and look forward to welcoming our community back to a beloved Rhode Island event.”

