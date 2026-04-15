R.I. allots $33M for rural and home health care, including IT modernization

PROVIDENCE – The McKee administration is seeking to dedicate nearly a quarter of its Rural Health Transformation Program funding in “a major step forward in modernizing care and expanding access to lower-cost care across the state’s 18 rural communities,” the administration announced in an April 2 news release.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee submitted a budget amendment for both fiscal year 2026 and fiscal 2027 budgets that allocates $16.7 million for the state’s Rural Health Information Technology Modernization Program, which supports hospitals, federally qualified health centers, primary care practices and behavioral health providers in adopting interoperable health IT systems to improve data sharing, care coordination and value-based care.

An additional $16.2 million will be used to expand capacity for rural hospital-at-home programs.

“We look forward to engaging with our rural health communities on next steps as we expand access, support our local health care workforce, and build innovative models of care,” said Richard Charest, secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

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Supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the state received $156 million in its first-year award from the $50 billion federal program.

The budget amendment also includes a series of policy changes to maintain the state’s full Rural Health Transformation Program grant award, including empowering pharmacists and dental hygienists to practice at the top of their license and rolling back Certificate of Need requirements.

“Rhode Islanders deserve affordable, high-quality care, and that’s what we’re delivering through this transformative investment,” McKee said. “My administration is focused on building a healthier state where families, businesses and all Rhode Islanders can thrive, and this federal award is a testament to our state’s commitment to achieving that goal.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.