R.I. among most expensive states for child care, WalletHub says

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is ranked among the most expensive states for the cost of child care, according to a recent analysis by WalletHub.

The Florida-based personal finance website

compiled the prices of full-time family-based child care and center-based child care as of June 3 and adjusted them to the median income of a married couple and single-parent family.

Data used to create the inaugural ranking was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau and Child Care Aware.

According to the analysis, Rhode Island ranked seventh-highest in the nation for child care costs for a married couple. Data showed 10.42% of married couples’ income was spent on family-based child care and 11.45% was spent on center-based child care.

The data was worse for single-parent families. Rhode Island ranked fifth-highest in the nation for single parents, with 35.10% of the median income spent on family-based child care and 35.85% on center-based child care.

New York was the most expensive for married families, according to the study. Those earners spent 11.03% of their median income on family-based child care and 12.84% on center-based child care. New Mexico was second, followed by Washington, Oregon and Vermont.

Washington, D.C., was the most expensive for single-parent families. Residents of the nation’s capital spent 44.59% of their median income on family-based child care and 51.18% on center-based child care. New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island rounded out the top five for that group.

The full report can be found here

"It costs a lot of money to take care of a child’s needs, and many parents are left with the dilemma of whether to forgo one salary to do their own child care for the first few years or to shell out a significant chunk of their income for child care services," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst.