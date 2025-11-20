R.I. Association of Realtors names D’Agostino 2025 Realtor of the Year

WARWICK – Crystal D’Agostino, a lifelong Rhode Islander and broker/owner of Start Realty in West Warwick, was named the 2025 Rhode Island Realtor of the Year by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

D’Agostino was one of five local board winners considered for the statewide honor – the others included Paul Harrison, John Dolan, Garrett Mancieri and Kathryn Donovan. She previously won Realtor of the Year for the Kent Washington Association of Realtors.

D’Agostino got an early start in real estate, as she grew up helping manage her family’s rental properties.

Over the past 15 years, she and her husband, Chris, have built a local portfolio, flipping their first home and growing to about 20 rental units in Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

More recently, the couple expanded into real estate syndications. Today, they have ownership interests in 208 rental units across multiple states, according to the association.

Since joining the Rhode Island Association of Realtors in 2009, D’Agostino has held a wide range of leadership roles. Her resume includes being past president of the Kent Washington Association of Realtors, 2026 vice president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, past member of the board of directors for the National Association of Realtors and current member of NAR’s Small Brokers Committee.

D’Agostino has completed advanced leadership and education programs, including a Business & Leadership Excellence Certificate from Bryant University and a Housing Opportunity Partnership Education Certification.

She holds several key industry designations, including being an Accredited Buyer’s Representative, a Certified Military Residential Specialist, and being Commercial & Investment Real Estate Certified. She is licensed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Beyond her business, D’Agostino is deeply involved in philanthropic work, as she volunteers with Foster Forward, which supports foster children and families in Rhode Island, and frequently joins South County Habitat for Humanity team builds.

Philip Tedesco, CEO of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, praised her selection.

“Her qualifications far exceed the eligibility criteria needed for this prestigious award,” Tedesco said. “She is a living example of the power that real estate investments can make in the lives of not only owners but those who benefit from the housing opportunities their investments create.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.