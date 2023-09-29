R.I. Coalition for the Homeless executive director stepping down

PROVIDENCE – Caitlin Frumerie, who has led the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless for six years, announced this week she will step down as executive director of the nonprofit organization.

Frumerle, who recently adopted her son Luis, is leaving her post to spend more time with her family.

“While I will miss this incredible organization and the remarkable people I’ve had the privilege to work with, I am confident that RICEH will continue to thrive under new leadership,” Frumerie said Thursday in a news release.

Kimberly Simmons will lead the nonprofit in the interim while the board of directors searches for a new executive director.

“What a privilege it is to join this wonderful team as it continues to look forward and as it pursues the best ways to fulfill the mission,” said Simmons. “I am honored to be able to assist the organization in this next chapter.”

Frumerie is credited for overseeing the expansion of the coalition’s programming, renaming the nonprofit to better reflect the mission of ending homelessness in Rhode Island, and navigated the organization as it switched from in-person to remote and hybrid work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Caitlin started with the coalition, there were four employees on staff,” said Susan Gunter, president of the coalition’s board of directors. “Over the next six years, she increased staff capacity and raised the funds necessary to grow the organization as it took on added projects, including helping to run the state’s Coordinated Entry System … Her legacy will continue to guide RICEH’s mission as the organization moves forward.”

Prior to leading the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless, Frumerie worked as a technical assistance provider for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s homeless programs division, under the Cloudburst Group and was community-development director for Providence and a homeless shelter manager for the state.