R.I. Commerce continues push to increase broadband access statewide

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. has issued a request for proposals to expand broadband service to 3,300 locations across 21 municipalities throughout the state.

The move represents the second phase of the quasi-public agency’s $11 million ConnectRI program, using Capital Project Fund investments, to support locations with unserved and underserved internet service.

In September, R.I. Commerce selected two internet service providers for the first round of broadband investments in Jamestown, Newport and Westerly.

The agency says future improvements will be made with the state’s $108.7 million of Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

“Access to reliable and affordable internet is no longer a convenience but a modern-day necessity,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “Investments like this enhance learning, spark innovation and promote economic growth, which are critical to raising incomes for all Rhode Islanders.”

R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner said, “These investments are the culmination of nearly two years of thoughtful strategic and participatory planning that will lay the foundation for a more connected future that is necessary to ensure our state’s long-term economic success.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.