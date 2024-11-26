R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $225K in innovation vouchers

The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

PROVIDENCE –The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday unanimously awarded three innovation vouchers totaling $225,000.

Created in 2016, the Innovation Voucher Program offers eligible entrepreneurs and small businesses up to $75,000 in grant funding to expand research and development. This latest approval was the third round of awards handed out in 2024.

The program has awarded more than $6.5 million in grant funding to date.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who also chairs the Commerce board, in a statement said the program shows state support for “the forward-thinking spirit of our business community.”

“I look forward to seeing these companies innovate and flourish in Rhode Island for years to come,” he said.

The latest recipients are as follows:

Ambilabs LLC of Warren, $75,000 to further develop a compact airborne aerosols monitoring system designed to measure air quality and visibility degradation caused by smoke and other air pollution.

Lenoss Medical of Bristol, $75,000 to partner with Dr. Anita Shukla of Brown University’s School of Engineering to conduct the next stage of research and development to investigate the potential use of a new drug delivery system.

Native Orthopaedics of Providence, $75,000 to test its implant solution that simplifies the suturing process of knee repair surgery.

R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner called research and development “the essential first steps in turning innovative ideas into reality.”

“By funding innovation, we are empowering entrepreneurs and businesses to turn bold ideas into groundbreaking solutions that benefit Rhode Island’s economy, our communities, and our future,” she said.

