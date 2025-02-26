R.I. Commerce Corp. unveils 5-year strategic tourism development roadmap

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – State tourism officials have released a five-year strategic plan to continue the growth of visitation to the state while interconnecting and identifying untapped assets to make Rhode Island a sustainable year-round destination.

In 2023, the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors awarded a $220,000 contract to Ohio-based firm Clarity of Place Inc., to create the five-year development plan for the agency’s marketing arm and the state’s six tourism regions.

During the Feb. 24 meeting of the R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors, chief marketing officer Anika Kimble-Huntley presented “The Rhode Island Tourism Development Roadmap” and provided an update on current efforts, saying that the goal was to better align the state’s marketing strategy with Gov. Daniel J. McKee's administration’s long-term development plans.

Visitation volume to Rhode Island grew 2.2% year-over-year to a record 28.4 million visitors in 2023.

“We want to continue the positive momentum we are seeing in our tourism trends,” said Kimble-Huntley.

The roadmap included a comprehensive inventory assessment of the physical assets in the state and provides benchmarks that tourism officials hope can bring annual state and local tax revenue related to tourism from the $935 million in 2023 past the $1 billion threshold, said Kimble-Huntley.

R.I. Tourism Director Mark Brodeur said that this “regional integration" will help the agency market the state beyond its typical reputation as a seaside resort or the city of Providence as a metropolitan destination. Recommendations include a potential sports complex in Warwick to build upon the growing sports business, which now accounts for roughly 80% of convention activity, he said.

“What is not here now that we can add to help enhance or build programming?” he said.

However, Kimble-Huntley said there are still new challenges for the state to compete both domestically and internationally with countries like Canada and Mexico brought because of the uncertainty over the polices of the Trump administration.

The U.S. Travel Association recently reported that about two million people have stopped visiting the Unites States from Canada, historically one of the largest subsets of visitors to Rhode Island.

But homing in on increasing domestic travel can offset losses from Canada and Mexico, said Kimble-Huntley.

In January, the South County Tourism Council received a $107,500 Place Making Initiative grant from Commerce Corp. to bring the Troll Trail installations created by award-winning Danish artist Thomas Dambo back this season and expand the number of trolls to three.

North Kingstown received the same amount to build a sculpture there too.

On Wednesday Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the organization, which assisted in the creation of the plan during quarterly meetings with the state’s regional tourism districts, “fully

supports this five-year strategic plan."

“Commerce engaged all of the regions, as well as key stakeholders in our communities,” she said. “The result is a measurable and thoughtful roadmap for how tourism should evolve and what needs to be done to get there.”

