R.I. confirms first measles case of 2026

4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 15.

office, clinic, or emergency department, the department says.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health has reported its first confirmed case of measles this year. On April 18, the state's health department announced that a Providence County man in his 40s tested positive for the viral infection on April 15. The man had returned to Rhode Island on April 13 after traveling internationally. The man was tested for measles at Atmed Treatment Center in Johnston and is now recovering at home, RIDOH reports. The last known case of measles in Rhode Island occurred in January 2025, according to the department. RIDOH is also advising staff and customers at Panadería El Quetzal bakery on Hartford Ave. in Providence that they were potentially exposed to the virus if they were present at the business betweenAnyone who suspects they're showing measles symptoms should call their health care provider before going to a medicalThough measles is highly contagious, the two-dose measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing the virus. The recently diagnosed man could not locate childhood immunization records, said RIDOH spokesperson Annemarie Beardsworth, and the department considers his vaccination status uncertain. The vast majority of Rhode Islanders are vaccinated against measles, with around 97% of kindergarteners in the state having completed the vaccine series, according to RIDOH. Most people receive their measles vaccines as young children, with the first dose typically given between 12 and 15 months old, and the second between four and six years old. Throughout the U.S., measles vaccination rates have declined in recent years amid misinformation spread under the administration of President Donald J. Trump. In 2000, the virus was declared eliminated in the U.S. Rhode Island health officials urge residents to continue with the full series of measles vaccinations. "Measles is almost entirely preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Jerry Larkin, director of RIDOH. “Any parent or guardian who has a child at home who is older than a year old and has not been vaccinated against measles should talk to their child’s healthcare professional." RIDOH will provide no-cost vaccination to families with insurance issues or other difficulties accessing care, Larkin notes. Measles symptoms include a rash made up of large, flat blotches; high fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; and small white spots inside the mouth and inner cheek linings. People infected with measles can spread the virus four days before and four days after they develop a rash, and virus particles can remain airborne in a room up to two hours after an infected person was present. Symptoms usually appear seven to 21 days after an individual is exposed to the virus. Measles can cause severe illness and death. Children 5 years old and younger, adults older than 20 years old, and immunocompromised and pregnant individuals have the highest risk of serious complications and death. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.