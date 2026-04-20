R.I. confirms first measles case of 2026

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THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH has announced the first confirmed case of measles in 2026. / COURTESY RIDOH

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health has reported its first confirmed case of measles this year. On April 18, the state’s health department announced that a Providence County man in his 40s tested positive for the viral infection on April 15. The man had returned to Rhode Island on April 13 after traveling internationally.

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