R.I. congressional members discuss Iran conflict, AI at Chamber breakfast

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THE GREATER PROVIDENCE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE hosted the 2026 Congressional Breakfast at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. Pictured on stage from left are U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I..; GPCC president Laurie White; Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I.; and Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS/CHRIS ALLEN

WARWICK – U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said the steady churn of job market disruption stemming from the use of Artificial Intelligence, combined with international conflict and the rising cost of living, have once again shown that despite the common refrain, all politics can never be completely local. With indications the Federal Reserve may even

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