R.I. congressional members discuss Iran conflict, AI at Chamber breakfast

WARWICK – U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said the steady churn of job market disruption stemming from the use of Artificial Intelligence, combined with international conflict and the rising cost of living, have once again shown that despite the common refrain, all politics can never be completely local. With indications the Federal Reserve may even increase interest rates this year; consumer prices will continue an upward trajectory, adding “more of the pressure on families,” Reed said. This instability and uncertainty trickling down to local economies was the focus Monday as more than 500 business, civic and political leaders gathered at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2026 Congressional Breakfast. Businesses must prepare for continued disruption in the energy markets as vessels remain under threat in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane through which 20% of the world petroleum imports move, the panelists said during a discussion moderated by Chamber President Laurie White. In addition to Reed, the panel included U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., and U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., was unable to attend. As the price of crude oil – and by turn the cost of gas and heating oil – continues to climb, the U.S. and Iran are currently working toward a peace settlement after months of conflict, most recently coming to a framework agreement which sets a 60-day window to negotiate a final deal. Reed said the interim agreement only shows the Trump administration is now attempting to stall an “economic disaster.” The situation is particularly perilous at a time when housing and education are out of reach for many, inflation is north of 4%, and polling shows most Americans don’t expect their children to have better standards of living than themselves. Amo called the conflict a “war of choice” and worries “the fate of the Strait will now be a tool of leverage for Iran” for the foreseeable future. “The shocks through the system are going to last through the end of the year, at best,” he predicted. Concerning AI, Reed said technological innovation typically “makes good things better and bad things worse.” And he remains concerned with the potential misuse of AI, such as in military applications. Conversely, Magaziner said there are still ample opportunities for the region’s young people entering the labor market, particularly in the trades, as the defense and industrial bases continue to hire at a steady clip. Magaziner believes massive workforce displacement is unlikely in the near term as businesses continue to layer AI into their workflows. “Those jobs are likely to be durable for a while,” he said, citing economic consensus that advancements in technology and productivity typically don’t result in mass layoffs in the short term. But that could change in the event of an economic recession, said Magaziner. “People don’t like to fire people until they have to,” he said. Magaziner’s advice to businesses? “If you are not experimenting with these tools, you should probably start,” he said. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.