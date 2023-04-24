R.I. Council for the Humanities awards $132K in grants for various cultural projects

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Council for the Humanities on Monday announced it has awarded 15 grants totaling $132,879 to organizations for various ongoing projects.

The council says the individual grants, which range between $4,961 and $12,000, will support projects that showcase how humanities can connect with communities, expand an understanding with both the past and present, and celebrate the Ocean State’s cultural diversity. More than one-quarter of the grantees have received financial support from the council for the first time, the council said.

The grants support public projects focusing on civic education and documentary film and media, the council said. The documentaries, the council said, explore and document how local cultures and histories have impacted Rhode Island.

“These grant projects will tell Rhode Island’s many stories in compelling ways and ensure that more people learn about the diversity of heritages and experiences that are such strengths for our state,” council Executive Director Elizabeth Francis said in a statement. “Rhode Island Humanities has contributed to civic vitality for 50 years, and these exciting projects take us into a future that is by and for all Rhode Islanders.”

The documentary film and media projects that received grants, and their amounts, are:

Armenian Historical Association of Rhode Island , $5,000

, $5,000 Center for Independent Documentary , $4,999

, $4,999 Community Libraries of Providence , $4,961

, $4,961 Documentary Educational Resources, $5,000

The public project grants distributed were:

Anarchestra Foundation , $5,245

, $5,245 Cultural Society of East Bay , $5,000

, $5,000 DESIGNxRI , $12,000

, $12,000 FirstWorks , $12,000

, $12,000 Generation Citizen , $11,637

, $11,637 Manton Avenue Project , $12,000

, $12,000 newportFILM , $12,000

, $12,000 Oasis International Inc. , $10,300

, $10,300 Operation Stand Down Rhode Island , $12,000

, $12,000 Rhode Island Latino Arts , $12,000

, $12,000 What Cheer Writers Club, $8,736

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.