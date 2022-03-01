R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 159, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 159, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 117, a decrease from 119 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and nine are on ventilators.

There have been 118.1 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 326 new cases identified March 1, 2021. The transmission rate on March 1, 2021, was 238.6 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 170 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 1, 2021, of which 27 were in the ICU and 18 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 816,720 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 354,817, an increase of 170 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,413 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 5,382 tests processed on Monday, with a positive rate of 2.8%. There have been 7.4 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, showing improvement in all categories.

The positive rate was 3.1% last week, down from 3.8% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 82, down from 105 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 119 last week, down from 177 one week prior.