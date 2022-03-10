R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 164, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 164, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 89, same number as reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, seven are in intensive care units and nine are on a ventilator.

There have been 99.7 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 401 new cases identified on March 9, 2021. The transmission rate on March 2, 2021, was 217.2 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 9, 2021, of which 27 were in the ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 819,134 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 356,647, an increase of 207 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,421.

There were 7,823 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.1%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.